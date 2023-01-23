How to fix the Steam disk write error

When you download or update a game on Steam, you may sometimes encounter a “Disk Write Error” that completely stops the process in its tracks. This is an annoying error, but several easy fixes should get your Steam downloads back up and running. This error is most often the result of either permission override or corrupted cache files, and in this guide, we’ll help you troubleshoot and fix the Steam Disk Write issue.

Disk Write Error on Steam, explained

Restart Steam and PC

Sometimes the easiest solution is the best solution. If there was only a minor issue on your system causing the Disk Write error, you can try restarting Steam first. Then, if that doesn’t help, reboot your PC next and see if that helps. If the problem persists, move on to the next possible fix.

Fix Disk Write Permissions

It’s possible that your Steam Library folder is set to read-only permission, preventing anything from being downloaded into it. That could indicate a PC User issue, too, with the selected user not having permission to use the Steam folder. To fix it, do the following:

Close Steam. If it minimizes to the tray, right-click on the icon and select Exit. Right-click on the Steam launch icon and pick Run as Administrator. Start Steam again and see if this has fixed the error.

While you’re at it, you should check if the Steam folder is set as read-only.

Find the Steam folder on your PC. It’s usually in the Program Files folder. Right-click on the Steam folder and select Properties. In the bottom row of the General tab are Attributes. Check if the Read-only attribute is ticked, and if it is, turn it off. Click the Apply button and close the Properties window.

Clear Steam Download Cache

A cache folder is where Steam keeps temporary files that allow it to perform certain tasks faster. However, it can bloat over time and even harbor some corrupted files, so it’s a good idea to clear it from time to time. Here’s how to do it:

Launch Steam, and click on the Steam tab in the upper-left corner of the app. Open Settings and go to the Downloads tab. Near the bottom of the Downloads tab is the Clear Download Cache button. Click it. You’ll get a prompt to restart Steam. After it restarts, see if the error was fixed.

Repair Steam Library Folder

The next fix that you can try is fixing the Steam Library folder.

Launch Steam, and click on the Steam tab in the upper-left corner of the app. Open Settings and go to the Downloads tab. At the top of the Downloads tab is the Steam Library Folders button. Click it. This will open a new window listing all games downloaded to the Steam Library folder, and list all folders if you have multiple set up. Select the folder you are trying to download to. In the top-right corner, you will find the ‘…’ button for the drop-down menu. Click it and select the Repair Folder option. This might take a while if your folder is full of games, but once it finishes, restart Steam and try again.

Change your Steam Download Server

Sometimes Steam Download Servers experience issues that can cause the Disk Write error to appear, among others. This is fairly uncommon, but if no other solutions worked, this might be the case. You can change the download server by following these steps:

Launch Steam, and click on the Steam tab in the upper-left corner of the app. Open Settings and go to the Downloads tab. You will find your server under the Download Region drop-down menu. By default, Steam assigns you to the closest server to your location. Select a different server, preferably the next one closest to where you are located. Try downloading again.

If none of these solutions worked for you, you might have a larger issue with your physical hard drive or SSD. In that case, it would be good to back up your files from that drive and look for drive-related tech solutions.