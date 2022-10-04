How to fix the Time Out Communicating with Battle.net Services error in Overwatch 2

When attempting to jump into Overwatch 2, there’s always the possibility of problems occurring when you try loading up the game. It is required to be connected to the internet and to communicate with Blizzard’s servers, which always leaves it open for problems to occur. An issue some players have encountered is their connection times out when attempting to connect to the Battle.net services. What’s going on when you get the error of Time Out Communicating with Battle.net Services drops for Overwatch 2?

What is the Time Out Communicating with Battle.net Services error for Overwatch 2?

When you receive the “Time Out Communicating with Battle.net Services” notification while playing Overwatch 2, this is a connection issue. This means your connection to Blizzard’s Battle.net services has failed, and you won’t be able to play the game. There are a few solutions you can go to approach this problem, although there’s the possibility you might not be able to fix it, and it will boil down to waiting for Blizzard’s servers to cooperate.

The first thing you should do is close out of the game and restart your internet. This is an excellent first step if the problem is on your side. After unplugging your internet, wait 20 seconds before plugging it back in, and then try again. It’s possible you might have the same problem. For anyone using a wireless connection, we recommend figuring out who is on your internet network and trying to find a way to ensure you both can use it. A common problem might be that you have too many people using the connection, making it difficult to connect to Overwatch 2.

After you’ve done this, we recommend updating your graphics card and any drives on your hardware. The drivers you need to update will vary based on your graphics card. You may need to visit the NVIDIA website or the AMD website. Once you’ve done this, make sure nothing else is running in the background while you try to play Overwatch.

If you continue to encounter this problem, or Blizzard servers are not generally working, we highly recommend checking out the @PlayOverwatch twitter page. This account will have multiple updates regarding any server issues happening in Overwatch 2, and you might need to wait until they provide a formal update for when you can start playing the game. The Blizzard servers could be encountering issues you cannot solve, which boils down to being a waiting game.

Should you continue to encounter these issues even after the Overwatch 2 servers are working, we recommend reaching out to the Overwatch 2 support team. You can submit a ticket on the Blizzard website.