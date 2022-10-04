How to fix the “Unexpected Server Error Occurred” message in Overwatch 2

When attempting to connect to Overwatch 2, you might encounter a handful of issues with the game. One of the larger issues is trying to connect to the server and the server timing out before you finish loading, preventing you from jumping into the game. This can be frustrating, but there is something you can do to tackle this issue. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix Overwatch 2 when you get the “Unexpected Server Error Occurred” message.

What is the “Unexpected Server Error Occurred” message in Overwatch 2?

Essentially, you’re timing out when you try to connect to the game. The best way to approach this problem is to restart and attempt to relaunch Overwatch 2 consistently. Players have succeeded in doing this multiple times and finally connecting to the game. However, this can be frustrating, with some players reporting that they were able to join the game after two or three tries, while others took close to seven or even 12 restarts before playing Overwatch 2.

Beyond this solution, there doesn’t appear to be any other way around this problem. If you continue to experience this issue, we urge you to double-check you’ve set up your SMS information on your account, as you won’t be able to join the game until you’ve added your phone number to your Battle.net account, a requirement Blizzard is making for Overwatch 2. Some players have also reported they had to reinstall the game, but we don’t believe this will work for everyone.

Should you continue to encounter this error, the best thing for you to do is to reach out to Overwatch 2’s support team on Blizzard’s website. You can submit your technical problem to the team, and they will be able to figure out how to handle the situation best. It might take some time, though.