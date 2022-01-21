With Roblox being a massive online service, you’re bound to experience a handful of errors when trying to connect to the game. A notable error some players have encountered gives them a notification that displays, “User status may not be up to date,” preventing them from jumping into the game. In this guide, we cover how to fix the user status may not be up to date error in Roblox, and what it means.

The notable error for the ‘user stat may not be up to date is likely connected to server problems on the Roblox side. This error started to appear more when the Roblox Server status page began to report a widespread outage occurring across the game. Shortly after, a Roblox Status Twitter account reflected the outage that happened at a specific time, sharing no reason about how the outrage occurred.

Roblox have officially declared that they are investigating the wide spread site outage at 10:54 AM PST. #Roblox #RobloxDownhttps://t.co/inpHpVfye3 — Roblox Status (@Roblox___status) January 21, 2022

We imagine as the Roblox team steadily works on these issues, and the servers begin to appear again, you’ll stop seeing the user status error code. Given that these two happened simultaneously, the two are likely connected. It all comes down to server problems. If you see this error, make sure to check out the Roblox Status page. If things are down, chances are you’re going to need to wait for them to come back up to no longer see the error.

The best recommendation we have to fix this problem is to wait until everything is working again and log in once more later. You will need to wait until the servers become stable again.