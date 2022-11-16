How to fix the “We Need Permission to Continue” error in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

There can be a handful of issues whenever you play an online game, and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is no different. You might have a few problems occurring when you’re playing the game, and one of these comes with a message that says, “We need permission to continue,” and it’s becoming a relatively common error in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix the We Need to Continue error in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

What is the "We Need Permission to Continue" error in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

You’ll first want to restart whatever client or console you’re using to play Warzone 2.0. You want to see if you can cycle through the problem and if reconnecting to the servers will improve your connection. Some players have reported this is one of the better solutions. However, it may not work for everyone.

Another thing you can do is to make sure your internet connection is good and you’re not blocking the PC application for Warzone, namely Battle.net. Your firewall might not be communicating with the service properly, but if you’ve played Call of Duty games before, this is likely not the issue. Although, it would be a good idea to reset your internet, wait for it to reboot, and then try relaunching the game.

Alternatively, the problem might not be on your side. You want to check how things are going with the Call of Duty servers. You can visit the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 servers page on Activision’s support website to see how they are running. This will indicate whether the problems are on your side or with Activision’s servers.

After going through these processes, hopefully, you can bypass the “We Need Permission to Continue” error. If you don’t, contact Activision’s support team to see if they can help you track down the problem and what you can do next.