All Buy Station items and prices in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s Al Mazrah map covered in cash, players should scoop up as much as they can to spend it at one of the many Buy Stations. These crates hold everything from weapons, killstreaks, to an array of health supplies. Though, as some items are better than others, you should prepare to drop thousands of dollars on just one piece of equipment. Here is every item and their price at all Buy Stations in Warzone 2.0

What items and killstreaks are at Buy Stations in Warzone 2.0?

Those who have played the original Warzone will see an assortment of new and returning offerings this time around at Buy Stations. Although custom loadouts cannot be bought, the sequel provides players the option to instantly own one of the weapons from them. Additionally, the ability to carry three Armor Platers at a time now comes at a minor price. You can find all Buy Station items and their costs below, listed in alphabetical order.

Buy Station items Prices 3-Plate Armor Vest $1,400 Anti-Armor Rounds $2,400 Armor Plate $400 C4 $700 Custom weapon $5,000 Dead Silence $2,900 Default weapon (one of six choices with five attachments added) $5,000 Gas Mask $1,650 Munitions Box $2,000 Precision Airstrike $4,000 Self-Revive Kit $4,000 Shock Stick $600 Trophy System $1,650 UAV $4,000

If you have enough cash for your desired item, you likely won’t have to travel far to make your purchase, as Buy Stations are set within all of Al Mazrah’s locations. Be warned, each battle royale game mode currently consists of 150 players, so several POIs are bound to be packed with enemies. Luckily, the best landing spots offer a whole lot of breathing room and several top-tier weapons and items for you add to your inventory at no cost.