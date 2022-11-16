All Buy Station items and prices in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
A couple of bags of cash can lead to plenty of helpful goods in the battle royale.
With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s Al Mazrah map covered in cash, players should scoop up as much as they can to spend it at one of the many Buy Stations. These crates hold everything from weapons, killstreaks, to an array of health supplies. Though, as some items are better than others, you should prepare to drop thousands of dollars on just one piece of equipment. Here is every item and their price at all Buy Stations in Warzone 2.0
What items and killstreaks are at Buy Stations in Warzone 2.0?
Those who have played the original Warzone will see an assortment of new and returning offerings this time around at Buy Stations. Although custom loadouts cannot be bought, the sequel provides players the option to instantly own one of the weapons from them. Additionally, the ability to carry three Armor Platers at a time now comes at a minor price. You can find all Buy Station items and their costs below, listed in alphabetical order.
|Buy Station items
|Prices
|3-Plate Armor Vest
|$1,400
|Anti-Armor Rounds
|$2,400
|Armor Plate
|$400
|C4
|$700
|Custom weapon
|$5,000
|Dead Silence
|$2,900
|Default weapon (one of six choices with five attachments added)
|$5,000
|Gas Mask
|$1,650
|Munitions Box
|$2,000
|Precision Airstrike
|$4,000
|Self-Revive Kit
|$4,000
|Shock Stick
|$600
|Trophy System
|$1,650
|UAV
|$4,000
If you have enough cash for your desired item, you likely won’t have to travel far to make your purchase, as Buy Stations are set within all of Al Mazrah’s locations. Be warned, each battle royale game mode currently consists of 150 players, so several POIs are bound to be packed with enemies. Luckily, the best landing spots offer a whole lot of breathing room and several top-tier weapons and items for you add to your inventory at no cost.