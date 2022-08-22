How to fix “Unable to start game and accept permissions” error on Epic Games Store in Saints Row

For eager Saints Row fans jumping into the game on Epic Games Store, there’s a problem you should know about. This issue occurs when you attempt to launch the game. It can happen the first time you download it or the second, third, or fourth time you power it up from your desktop. The issue prevents you from launching the game, giving you a notification that you can’t start it and you don’t have the correct permissions to play it. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix the “Unable to start the game and accept permissions” error on Epic Games Store for Saints Row.

What to do about the Unable to start game and accept permissions error

Unfortunately, there’s no direct way to fix this problem. We received this notification several times whenever we fired up the game. For some reason, the Epic Games Store is flagging your account as being unable to play the game, which means after you select the graphic settings for the game, a notification pops up preventing you from going forward.

We could only get around this issue by consistently trying to start the game. We would accept the error notification, click on the Saints Row application icon on our desktop, and then try again. Eventually, we’d hit the jackpot, the game would fully load, and we’d fire it up. It took a bit of persistence and plenty of patience. If you’re struggling with this error, you may want to try loading up Saints Row directly from the Epic Games Store application. Alternatively, a fresh restart of your machine could also help the process, but it’s not guaranteed, and you might find yourself returning to this problem.

Eventually, the error should disappear, and you can fire up Saints Row to play it. Beyond this issue, we were able to experience the entire game from start to finish. We received this issue several times, so if you see it once, you can expect it again whenever you try to play Saints Row.