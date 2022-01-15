How to fix Valorant VAN 1067 error code

With the release of Windows 11, players are upgrading their PCs and laptops to the latest operating system to experience the refreshed design, UI and better gaming performance that it offers. However, a lot of Valorant players are not able to play the game after switching to Windows 11 because of the VAN 1067 error code.

This issue appears if the secure boot and TPM 2.0 is not enabled or not working properly. Both of these are essential features for Windows 11 to protect users from security threats. While they get enabled automatically while upgrading the operating systems, you can manually activate them by using the following steps.

Restart your PC/laptop and enter the BIOS settings by repeatedly pressing F2 or Delete key. The next thing you need to do is navigate to the Security tab. There you will find the TPM option that you can enable. Then you need to go to the Boot option and enable the Secure Boot. Once done, all you have to do is save the settings and exit. Your PC/laptop will reboot automatically. Start Valorant and you will not face this error again.

The interface of the BIOS settings will be different based on the type of motherboard you have, and if you are unable to find TPM and Secure Boot options, you can switch back to Windows 10 to continue playing Valorant.