How to fix Valorant Van 135 error code

Error codes and modern games pretty much go hand-in-hand, and Valorant is no stranger to its own errors from time to time. Updates, busy weekends, and new content can all cause issues, so in this guide we will run through potential solutions for a common issue players can get hit with.

Valorant Van 135 error code is yet another connectivity error that players can run into with Valorant. Like many other errors, there is a good chance the the problem is actual on Riot’s end, as this error tends to pop off when there are server issues.

That said, there are still steps you can take to ensure that the problem is indeed with Riot, and not with you own PC or internet connection.

Restart your Valorant client and game.

Check your internet connection to ensure there are no issues there.

Restart your PC, as you would be amazed how many issues that will actually help.

Check the server status on the Riot Games support pages.

If none of the above help, then you can be sure that it’s a server issue and Riot will be on it as soon as they can. In modern gaming, downtime means lost money, so companies do their very best to ensure we can connect to and play the games we love as much as possible.