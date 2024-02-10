How to Fly at Least 25 Meters From the Shockwave of an Explosion in Helldivers 2

Recommended Videos

Arrowhead Game Studios put together a truly diabolical Trophy/Achievement list for Helldivers 2. It tasks players with completing all sorts of challenges, including having themselves launched long distances across the map by an explosion.

Even before it was released, we were dreading the Trophy list for Helldivers 2. Most multiplayer games have the odd Trophy/Achievement that takes trophy hunters days to finally unlock, but most of them feel like that for this game. Due to the nature of the random elements in every mission, from players and bugs to Stratagems and whether the extraction works or not, it’s almost impossible to guarantee any situation. That’s why flying at least 25 meters from the shockwave of an explosion seems like a challenge too difficult to accomplish.

How to Fly at Least 25 Meters From the Shockwave of an Explosion and Complete the “Cool Guys Don’t Loo AAAAH!” Trophy/Achievement in Helldivers 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To fly at least 25 meters from the shockwave of an explosion and complete the “Cool Guys Don’t Loo AAAAH!” Trophy/Achievement in Helldivers 2: players need to use a grenade or explosive to attack an enemy and have that enemy destroy a building next to them simultaneously.

This sounds complicated, but it doesn’t need to be. We pulled it off by rushing to stand next to a building while bug enemies swarmed us in a mission on Challenger difficulty. fortunately, a Charger came rushing toward us, so we threw a grenade and stood then to the building. As the enemy smashed the building, the grenade went off, causing a massive explosion that killed it and sent us flying well over 25 meters.

This can be done while playing with a full team of others or while playing solo. We’d say it’s easier to do while playing with others since more explosions and Resupply Stratagems are going around.

The only downside to completing this Trophy/Achievement was that our character died. Since there’s fall damage in Helldivers 2, and 25 meters is quite a distance to be thrown across, the character likey won’t survive their return to the ground. Especially if, like us, they were standing right next to the explosion when it happened.

To help prepare for this, players should always ensure they keep at least one grenade in their inventory. It’s also wise to head for side objectives since these usually have destructible buildings close to them. We’ve noticed a lot of other players using Stratagems to explode and destroy Bug Nets. Timing one of these close to a building could also work for completing the Trophy/Achievement, so it’s worth trying it out if getting a bug to chase the character to a building isn’t working out.