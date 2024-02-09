Recommended Videos

Helldivers 2 is finally here! After nearly nine years, Arrowhead Games Studios has morphed the sequel into a 3rd person shooter and made sure the game has full crossplay.

While Helldivers 2 is clearly meant to be played with other people, many players are wondering how easy it is to play the game solo. So Gamepur is here to break down the rules of solo play, the mission types that work best for solo play, and the difficulty you should play on.

Can you play Helldivers 2 solo?

The short answer to this question is yes; you can play Helldivers 2 solo. However, we at Gamepur can’t really recommend it unless you consider yourself an elite shooter. Missions aren’t fully repeatable but can be tried again if you fail.

So, it’s fine to jump into a mission to get the lay of the land and then try it again. You might want to make sure you’re playing on the lowest difficulty. Anything other than that will probably be too difficult, especially at the start of the game.

Tips for playing Helldivers 2 solo.

The biggest key to keeping yourself alive in Helldivers 2 is that you cannot stop moving. The enemies in the game will lunge at you, and you have the ability to sprint away and circle around them. Even on the lowest difficulty, most bugs will down you in two or three hits, and then you will have to use one of your five reinforcements.

Once you run out of reinforcements, you will have a two-minute cooldown. It’s also critical to understand that you need to be in close proximity to different objectives or you will fail the mission, so be careful not to respawn too far away from any extraction zones as a mission ends.