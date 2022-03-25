The driving plot of Kirby and the Forgotten Land is that the nearby Waddle Dee Village was attacked, and all of the Waddle Dees kidnapped and taken to parts unknown. Kirby’s mission is to free as many Waddle Dees as possible, which isn’t an easy task. Here’s how to free Waddle Dees in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Waddle Dees will always be locked up in some cage, which in turn will typically require a boss fight or waves of enemies to be beaten before you can free them. However, many Waddle Dees are also hidden around the various game maps, requiring puzzle solving to free them. Once you’ve defeated your opponents or solved the puzzle, you can simply walk up to the cage to unlock and free Waddle Dee after a short animation plays. They will then blip out of existence and head back to Waddle Dee Village.

You will also free Waddle Dees by completing stage-specific missions, such as “Make 5 Tulips Bloom”. Every Waddle Dee you free will increase the amount of Waddle Dees back at the village, which will unlock further expansion options and make your completion percentage go up. It is well worth your time to seek out all of the Waddle Dees if you want to 100% complete Kirby and the Forgotten Land.