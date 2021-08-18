How to fuse pets in Roblox Pet Simulator X

Roblox Pet Simulator X players will get access to the option to fuse pets after they unlock the game’s third area, the Beach. This will cost 75,000 coins, so players will need to spend some time farming those up first. The fusion area can be found on the right side of the start of the Beach, players will be able to see a sign that says “Fuse Pets”.

To fuse pets, players will need at least three pets, although it is possible to fuse up to twelve different pets at once. The cost of fusion is 2500 coins, regardless of how many pets you are fusing at the time.

Fusing pets will combine the selected creatures to create a new pet, but there is no guarantee that the new pet will be the one that you want. Players should hold off on fusing their pets until they have reached a point in the game where they have lots of expendable coins.

Fusing pets is a great use of pets that players have out-leveled, as having a few strong pets is much better than having lots of weak ones, but until they hit that point later in the game they should focus on just playing through the rest of the game.