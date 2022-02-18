How to gather Meat in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon: Forbidden West has a massive open world to explore. Like the previous title in the franchise, Forbidden West features a ton of crafting and collectibles to find and discover. Meat is a crucial ingredient, as it is used for crafting many vital upgrades for Aloy.

Boar, Goat, Goose, Fox are some of the many wild animals roaming the world of Forbidden West. Upgrades that allow you to upgrade carrying capacity and more potions are derived from meat. The two main types of meat found in the game are Wild meat and rich meat.

The best way to discover meat in Forbidden West is to take it slow in the open world. Between major points of interest, try walking or crouching in stealth while exploring. The animals are picky and will run even if you casually trot near them.

Crouching and using Aloy’s focus ability will highlight all nearby wildlife and even show you their tracks as they move around. Moving in for a melee attack is effective, as her spear can kill most small animals in one strike.

For larger prey, careful use of Aloy’s bow is key. Using the concentration ability, which slows down time, is a great way to score headshots on elusive creatures such as Boar and Rabbits. In the low level areas, most meat will be green rarity, which is considered Wild Meat.

Once you get deeper into the game, tougher animals have an increased chance of dropping rich meat. Rich meat is blue rarity and considered rare, and is used for most of Aloy’s final capacity upgrades.

Walking at a steady pace, using focus, and tracking wildlife is the best way to gather Meat in Horizon: Forbidden West.