How to gather resources in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduces many new gameplay mechanics to the Pokémon series. One of the more prominent additions to the standard Pokémon formula is crafting. The most important items you’ll need on your adventure to document all Pokémon and create the first ever Pokédex can be crafted by hand.

Obviously, you can’t do any crafting if you don’t have the resources you need. Specific material resources can be found in the wild as you explore the Hisui region. You can’t simply walk up to the resource and gather the material yourself, however — you’ll need a little help.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you come across a resource gathering point in the Hisui region, such as berry trees or tumblestone veins, you’ll need the assistance of one of your partner Pokémon. In order to gather the resources you need, press X to switch from your items menu to your Pokémon menu if you haven’t already. Then just aim a Pokéball at the resource itself and your Pokémon will hop out to help before automatically returning back to its Pokéball.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s an extra bonus for the Pokémon you send out to gather resources for you: a small EXP boost. If your Pokémon is right on the cusp of leveling up, make sure to throw its Pokéball at the resource you need; it’s a quick way to give them a little more experience.