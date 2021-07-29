How to get a car in Roblox Brookhaven

Roblox Brookhaven has a number of different vehicles that players can get access to. They come in different tiers, and some of them are free to all players. Many of these support different forms of roleplay, like ambulances, or police cars, while others are more fun, like quad bikes and scooters.

To access a vehicle, hit the icon that looks like a car on the right side of the screen. This will bring up a list of vehicles, and you can then double-click on one of them to make it spawn in. After that, just walk into the car to take control of it and begin driving around. If you want to get rid of the car, you can hit the car icon with the red X on it at the top of the menu to despawn it.

While you can always access the free tier of vehicles, there are others that you won’t be able to get with a special pass. Any car with a star on it is locked behind the Premium Pass, which will cost 250 Robux.

There are also 12 vehicles with padlocks on them, and these are locked behind the much more expensive Vehicle Pack Pass. That will cost 799 Robux, although it must be said the vehicles in this pass are definitely the nicest in the game. As you can see, there are vehicles for all levels of players in Brookhaven, from those who wish to play for free, or save their Robux, and those who don’t mind spend some money to get what they want.