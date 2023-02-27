The Coin Bag is a unique item you can acquire in Pokémon Go. It’s not one you’ll find by spinning PokéStops or completing specific tasks while playing the game. Instead, this valuable item will come from a distinct source, and you’ll want to make sure you have it if you’re on the hunt for Gimmighoul, a Pokémon from the Paldea region. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Coin Bag in Pokémon Go.

Where do you get a Coin Bag in Pokémon Go?

The Coin Bag is a unique reward by sending a postcard to your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet account on your Nintendo Switch. You will need a Nintendo Switch and a copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet on your Nintendo account. Make sure to hook up your Pokémon Go account to your Nintendo Switch account, making it easier to sync these two devices. Once you do, you can send a Postcard to your Nintendo Switch account. A Coin Bag will be a reward for sending this Postcard to your Nintendo Switch.

The Coin Bag is considered the same as an incense item, which you can use on your character. When you activate the Coin Bag, Gimmighoul, the Coin Chest and Coin Hunter Pokémon will appear for a limited time. Because this item works similarly to incense, you won’t be able to activate those two items at the same time. Gimmighoul will continue to appear until the Coin Bag’s effects have worn off.

When the Coin Bag is gone, you must wait a full day before sending another Postcard to your Nintendo Switch. You can only send one once a day, giving you a chance to acquire Gimmighoul.