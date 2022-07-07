The Conflagrant Sac in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a resource you need to find while you’re out hunting. You’ll need it for a handful of armor and weapon sets you can craft at the smithy in Elgado Outpost. Thankfully, there are a handful of places you can find and add it to your inventory box. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Conflagrant Sac in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Conflagrant Sac

There are multiple monsters that drop a Conflagrant Sac. Regardless of your pick, make sure you go after them on Master Rank quests. These are Master Rank monsters, and this will be the best way to find this monster material.

Related: How to get Rachnoid Mesmersilk in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

These are all of the monsters that drop a Conflagrant Sac.

Aknosom

Anjanath

Basarios

Rathalos

Rathian

Of these five monsters, the Aknosom, Rathalos, and Rathian will actively drop these items when you carve them from their bodies. All five of them will reward you a Conflagrant Sac through completing these targets, or you can capture all for this reward, except for the Rathalos.

Of these options, the Aknosom has the best chance to reward you with a Conflagrant Sac, and it’s a target reward with a 24% of it dropping. Next, there’s the Rathian as a capture reward at a 21% chance, and then Basarios when you break its head at a 20%. These three monsters will be the best targets for you to hunt. The Anjanath has the lowest chances of these five, with a 7% chance of dropping if you capture it or a 15% chance by completing the target.

You may need to repeat these Master Rank quests as it’s possible you won’t receive the item on your first try. However, the Conflagrant Sac has a decent chance of dropping across all these monsters.