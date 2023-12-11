How To Get a Free Master Ball Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Among many exciting new features in the Indigo Disk DLC, trainers will get a shot to catch several legendary Pokemon from series history. To ensure you can catch your favorite, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can get one Master Ball as an upcoming Mystery Gift.

The Legendary Pokemon hunting feature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet won’t come into play until you work your way through the main story for the Indigo Disk, but these encounters are an exciting feature to look forward to. You can get the Master Ball and use it whenever and however you choose, so let’s walk through how to get this coveted Pokeball that guarantees your catch.

When Can You Get a Free Master Ball Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

According to a recent Mystery Gift update, players can redeem the Master Ball mystery gift starting on December 14. Once the Mystery Gift period begins, players will have until January 3 to cash in and receive a Master Ball.

These are extremely rare in the game, usually only available as rewards for massive achievements like beating the base game, so the opportunity to grab another one is too good to pass up!

How To Get The Master Ball Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Once the Master Ball mystery gift goes live, players can redeem it through the Get Via Internet option in the Poke Portal by following these steps. That means there’s no complicated code to remember for this one, and you’re just a few clicks away from a Master Ball.

Open the main menu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and select “Poke Portal.”

From the Poke Portal screen, select “Mystery Gift. This will bring up a few different options for redeeming gifts.

In this case, we want “Get Via Internet.” Your Nintendo Switch will connect to the internet to search for any available Mystery Gifts currently on offer. Keep in mind that you’ll need to have a Nintendo Account set up in order to do this.

Once your Switch searches, you’ll see a list of the available Mystery Gifts you can redeem. To get your free Master Ball, click on the Master Ball option.

From here, the gift should automatically download and be available in your in-game inventory. Once you’ve done that, the next step is to figure out which Pokemon you’re going to catch with your precious new Master Ball! Fingers crossed, we’ll see the return of Suicune, my personal favorite from Pokemon Crystal.