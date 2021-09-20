How to get a Furfrou Debutante trim in Pokémon Go

When going after certain Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you want to make sure you hit all of the requirements. Sometimes, you might be missing it because you’re in the incorrect region, or it only appears in a specific part of the game. When it comes to Furfrou, this Pokémon will be releasing during Fashion Week 2021, from September 21 to 28, along with its several forms. Here’s what you need to know to unlock the Furfrou Debutante trim in Pokémon Go.

The only way to access this appearance is in any of the Americas in Pokémon Go. That means you need to be in North America, South America, or Central America. If you are not in any of these regions while playing Pokémon Go, you will not be able to receive Furfrou in its Debutante trim.

While you are in this region, or if you’re visiting, you want to make sure you have a Furfrou available in your collection. All you have to do is select this Pokémon, examine it in your collection, and click the ‘form-change’ option below the ‘power up’ choice. From there, you’ll be able to choose what type of Furfrou you want to pick. Many of Furfrou’s forms are region-exclusive, so this will be the case for many of them. Each time you use the form-change option on a Furfrou, it costs 25 Furfrou candy and 10,000 Stardust.

Although the form-change mechanic costs Furfrou candy and Stardust, the transformation is purely aesthetic. None of Furfrou’s stats or types change in the process.