How to get a Furfrou Diamond trim in Pokémon Go

There are several Furfrou forms that you can catch in Pokémon Go. They’re all releasing during Fashion Week 2021, which will be happening from September 21 to 28. With so many unique forms for you to acquire, they could fill up your Pokémon collection pretty quickly. However, each form comes with a distinct requirement, and you’ll need to unlock them a certain way. Here’s what you need to know to unlock the Furfrou Diamond trim in Pokémon Go.

The only way for you to receive Furfrou in its Diamond trim is to be in the Europe, Middle East, or Africa regions. If you are not in any of these regions, you won’t be able to transform your Furfrou into the Diamond trim. You also cannot find this Pokémon appearance in the wild. The only way to get it is through the new form-change mechanic. The regular version of Furfrou appears worldwide, though.

When you’re in any of the required regions and have a Furfrou in your collection, all you have to do is find it and examine it. From there, below the ‘power up’ option in the choices, you should see a ‘form-change’ option, similar to if you could evolve it. From there, select to have your Furfrou go through a form-change, and you should be able to choose the Diamond trim option. Each time you pick for Furfrou to go through a form-change, it costs 25 Furfrou candy and 10,000 Stardust.

Many of Furfrou’s forms will go through this requirement. Luckily, these appearance changes do not come with stat or type changes.