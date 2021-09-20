How to get a Furfrou La Reine trim in Pokémon Go

There are multiple forms that Furfrou can have in Pokémon Go. They’re all releasing during the Fashion Week 2021 event, going from September 21 to 28. For most players, you’re going to be finding the standard Furfrou form throughout the wild, and it will become a regular capture for you. However, because it has 10 different forms, you want to know which ones are available to you in the mobile game. This is how you’re going to get Furfrou’s La Reine trim in Pokémon Go.

The only way to acquire a Furfrou in its La Reine form is by being in France. If you are not in France, unfortunately, you won’t be able to access this form. You can’t even find this Pokémon in the wild. Instead, it’s going to be tied to the form-change mechanic, which you can access by first capturing a Furfrou.

When you have a capture Furfrou, you’ll then click on it on your collection, and underneath the ‘power up’ option, you’re going to see the ‘form change’ choice. Click on it, and you’ll be able to see every form that you can change your Furfrou into, given your position. Each time you change your Furfrou’s form, it’s going to cost 25 Furfrou candy and 10,000 Stardust, so it is not a cheap change.

Only a handful of forms are available worldwide, while the rest are region-exclusive. So if you’re looking to add the Furfrou La Reine trim to your collection, you’ll need to book a ticket to France or find a trainer who is visiting you that has been there.