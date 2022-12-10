How to get a Grubhub vehicle skin in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is a massive game with a huge player base, so naturally, brands will want to get in on the battle royale action to advertise and promote their products and give players a chance to get some cool and sometimes bizarre rewards. Throughout December, Grubhub will be partnering with PUBG Mobile to give players the opportunity to earn some in-game rewards, including an exclusive Grubhub vehicle skin. This guide will explain how you can get this vehicle skin and go over some of the other goodies you can earn and details of this collaboration.

How to unlock the Grubhub vehicle skin in PUBG Mobile

To get the Grubhub vehicle skin, you don’t need to do a challenge or tasks in the game; you don’t even need to play PUBG Mobile to get it. All you need to do is place an order of $12 or more from Wendy’s through Grubhub and use the promotional code “PUBGMOBILE” between now and December 31, 2022. After doing this, you will receive a voucher/code that you can use to get your Grubhub vehicle skin when you log in to PUBG Mobile.

.@PUBGMOBILE is joining up with @Grubhub & @Wendys 🍔🍟 for a special delivery! For a limited time, snag an in-game Grubhub car skin & unlock additional Grubhub-themed items from the #GRUBHUB themed in-game event! Log into #PUBGMOBILE to learn more. #PUBGMxGRUBHUB #GRUBHUBPARTNER pic.twitter.com/WHwgex541f — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 6, 2022

Players can also participate in an in-game event during the promotion, where players take on the role of Grubhub drivers and need to receive and deliver orders across the map and complete challenges. Completing these challenges nets you some other cosmetics and goodies, such as a Grubhub-branded parachute. It should be noted that this offer is only available in the US, meaning players from other regions won’t be able to get in on this promotional event.

In addition to these goodies and in honor of The Game Awards, Grubhub+ is offering customers some extra grub with their orders. Any Wendy’s order of $12 or more may get a free Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich between December 6 and 12, 2022, and those without Grubhub+ will be eligible to get free garlic fries.