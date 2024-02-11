Recommended Videos

One of the first things we thought of when we saw footage of Helldivers 2 was that the game would be better with a jetpack. Well, we’re pleased to report there is one, and players can get it relatively easily if they know what to look for in-game.

Once players get their heads around the way they’re not supposed to die in every mission and use Stratagems tactically in Helldivers 2, they’ll start to think about how they can improve their performance. There’s a plethora of ways to do this, and one we always came back to was that we’d be better with a jetpack. After seeing others using one, we couldn’t work out why we didn’t have one. Then we figured out how to unlock it, and it completely changed the game for the better.

How to Get a Jetpack in Helldivers 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get a jetpack in Helldivers 2, players need to open the Ship Management menu whilst on their ship and purchase the Jump Pack Stratagem for their Hangar. This is a support item players will need to call in once they’re already in a mission.

On higher difficulties, it’s much more of a challenge to get the Jump Pack because players generally spawn right next to enemies. However, after dealing with the initial burst of foes to slaughter, there should be time to call down this Stratagem. From there, the advanced maneuverability will help players dart around the battlefield with ease, avoiding incoming attacks and doling out justice with their firearms.

How to Unlock New Stratagems in Helldivers 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock new Stratagems in Helldivers 2, players need to open the Ship Management screen whilst on their ship. This can be found opposite the area they spawn into their shop when they load up the game or return to it after a successful mission. There are four computers with the word “Construction” on the wall behind them.

Once using these computers, players can use Samples and currency gathered from their missions to unlock Stratagems and upgrade their ship’s systems to upgrade them. This takes a long time to do. After ten levels of playing countless missions, we still only had enough to unlock five Stratagems and one upgrade. While reaching the maximum level in the game might feel quick, unlocking everything there is for the player’s arsenal certainly isn’t.