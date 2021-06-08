How to get a King’s Rock during A Very Slow Discovery in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go has kicked off the Season of Discovery for the summer, swapping out the Pokémon spawns all over the world and three months full of new Pokémon to capture, along with events. The first event will be A Very Slow Discovery, celebrating the debut of Galarian Slowpoke, a Pokémon that originates from the Galar region, featured in Pokémon Sword and Shield. The event features a Collection Challenge where you need to evolve a Slowpoke in a Slowking. The only way you can do this is with a King’s Rock evolution item.

Normally, evolution items are a little tricky to obtain. You have to be incredibly lucky when spinning a Pokéstop dial and having it drop or wait to complete the weekly Research Breakthrough challenge. Both options have a low drop rate. For A Very Slow Discovery event, there will be a specific field research task you want to find that will give you a guaranteed King’s Rock item.

The field research task you want to find will be to ‘evolve a Pokémon’. If you spin a Pokéstop dial and receive this field research task, you can expect to receive a King’s Rock item, and then you’ll be able to evolve any Slowpoke you want into a Slowking, so long as you have enough candy .also to meet that requirement. This field research will be going away when the event does, which is June 13 at 8 PM in your local time zone.