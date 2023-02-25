One of the Vehicles in ARK: Survival Evolved’s Extinction DLC is the Mek. Meks are deployable Tek robots that survivors may control, much like their own characters. It is a mobile unit that offers limited protection and an excellent method to fight the King Titan, as well as clear massive amounts of spam outside an enemy base if you’re raiding. The Mek isn’t a very durable vehicle, and due to its large size is easily picked off, but it is very useful to tribes in both PvE and PvP. In this guide we’ll look at how to get a Mek in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What the Mek can do in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Mek has a variety of offensive abilities, as well as some defensive ones. It can serve as a ranged, or a melee fighter and players can use the following abilities:

To better match the abilities of our top pilot candidates, the TEK Saber was created as the main weapon more suited to cuts than stabs.

The plasma pistol is a support weapon that requires Element. It fires three shots in a burst.

Under the unit’s feet, there are installed boosters. They allowed the Mek to hover in the air and move quickly over close distances after activation. Best used in conjunction with ranged attacks for maximum impact.

When using the Mek, you should constantly check the heat level. The Mek will become slow, vulnerable, and susceptible to damage if it overheats.

Meks all have a customisable module slot for a specially designed weapon or tool that can be swapped out with ease. The type installed depends on the use you intend for your Mek. There are three different types of modules you can install on your Mek:

Screenshot by Gamepur

A high-yield artillery cannon mounted on the unit’s back is known as the Mek Siege Cannon Module. The Mek must temporarily anchor to the ground in order to handle the recoil, making it immobile while firing.

A large missile battery that fires sixteen round salvos that spread out before focusing on the unit’s target is known as a Mek rocket launcher module. Particularly efficient against sizable, distant targets.

• Mek Deployable Shield Module: Boosts the unit’s speed while deploying an energy shield in the form of a dome to shield it from incoming ranged attacks. Good for pilots who are team-or melee-oriented.

The Mega Mek is a variant of the Mek. The Mega Mek is assembled by using a M.O.M.I. to combine four Meks. If there are more than three additional Meks in the area, then the closest three are used. The Mega Mek can only be properly used during the Alpha King Titan boss fight

Where to get a Mek in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can only obtain a Mek from completing OSDs on the Extinction map. The Unassembled Mek requires a Tek Replicator to be created from the Blueprints you’ll obtain by completing OSDs. Consuming the Unassembled Mek in your inventory will spawn the Mek at your location, so it’s best that you don’t summon it inside in case you can’t get it out of the building.

To craft a basic Unassembled Mek, you’ll need to place the required materials into the Tek Replicator and press craft on the Blueprint in the Replicator’s inventory. You’ll need the following items to craft a single basic Unassembled Mek:

25 × Black Pearl

225 × Crystal or Primal Crystal

40 × Element

1000 × Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

550 × Polymer, Organic Polymer, or Corrupted Nodule

The additional upgrades will be crafted in the Tek Replicator as well. You’ll need to install them in the Mek’s inventory to get them equipped.