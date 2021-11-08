How to get a music box in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

One of the new items introduced to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with update 2.0.0 is the music box. This gives players a new way to listen to music in the game and is a furniture item that can be placed anywhere the player wants.

Where the music box differs from other ways of listening to music in the game is that it will give a somewhat warmer, old-school sound to the songs that are played with it.

To get the music box, players will first need the DIY recipe. This can be obtained from other villagers as gifts, or from bottles. There is a chance that the music box might also appear in the Nook’s Cranny shop, but we cannot confirm this at this time.

Once you have learned the DIY Recipe for the music box, you will need to build it using the following resources:

Wood x 3

Softwood x 3

Iron Nugget x 1

Once the music box has been made, you can place it down, interact with it, and then register any song that is in your inventory with it. You only need to do this once. It is also possible to customize the music box once you have helped to establish Reese and Cyrus’s shop at Harv’s Island.