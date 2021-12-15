How to get a Necramech in Warframe

Necromechs are a powerful tool in Warframe. These mechanical monsters can be driven by players who are in their Operator form and were introduced to the game with the Heart of Deimos update. They also appear on Deimos as powerful enemies patrolling vaults deep under the surface.

You will come across the broken wrecks of Necromechs as you are out exploring Cambion Drift, the new open-world that was introduced on Deimos. For now, this appears to be the only way to pilot a Necromech yourself, outside of a portion during the Heart of Deimos quest.

To actually build your own Necromech, you will need to get access to the Necraloid Syndicate, and you will need to have completed The War Within. It should be noted, the ability to purchase Necramechs was added to the game, and players can now buy one from the Market for 375 Platinum, which will be fully finished and have a preinstalled reactor and comes with a Necramech slot for storage.

Where to find the Necraloid Syndicate

You can find the Necraloid Syndicate through a secret door that will open only when you are in Operator form. You can find this door in the wall between Daughter and Mother in the Necralisk.

To rank up with the Necraloids, you need to use Orokin Matrices that can be earned by doing a special Isolation Vault Bounty for Mother. You can then trade these in to Loid to get Standing. Just like all Syndicates, you need to rank up through various levels to get access to everything they sell, and eventually, you will be able to create your own Necramech by purchasing and constructing all the required parts.

There are three types of Orokin Matix that can be earned from completing Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 Isolation Vaults:

Orokin Orientation Matrix – 1000 Standing

Orokin Ballistics Matrix – 2500 Standing

Orokin Animus Matrix – 5000 Standing

Necraloid Syndicate Ranks and Requirments

Neutral

The start ranking with any Syndicate

Level 1 – Agnesis

5000 Standing

20 Father Tokens

1 Zymos Blueprint

150 Void Traces

10 Orokin Orientation Matrix

Level 2 – Modus

22000 Standing

20 Father Tokens

1 Sepulcrum Blueprint

250 Void Traces

15 Orokin Ballistic Matrix

Level 3 – Odima

44000 Standing

20 Father Tokens

1 Trumna Blueprint

350 Void Traces

15 Orokin Animus Matrix

Building your Necramech

Ranking up will get you a free piece of your Necramech each time, but there will be plenty of grinding to do to get all the parts you need to build it. Each part has a blueprint that you will need to build in your Foundry from different resources.

There is only one type of Necramech available in the game at the moment, the Voidrig.

Voidrig Necramech

Voidrig Casing

Voidrig Capsule

Voidrig Engine

Voidrig Weapon Pod

Each of the components will need a Damaged version to be built, and you can get these as drops from completing Isolation Vaults.

When you finish building your first Necramech, you will get a Necramech Summon Gear that you can equip to your Gear Wheel that will allow you to call in your Necramech in any of the game’s open worlds.

Voidrig Necramech Abilities

Ability 1: Necraweb

Hurl a canister of graviton fluids to create a wide mire that will significantly slow enemies travelling across it. Alternatively, the canister can be shot in mid-air to create a fiery conflagration.

Ability 2: Storm Shroud

Swathe the Necramech in a powerful electrical field that greatly enhances survivability in close combat. Enemies that strike the shroud will suffer for their impudence.

Ability 3: Gravemines

Launch a pattern of charged mines all around you. Each mine detonates in a violent blast when touched, damaging enemies in a three-meter radius.

Ability 4: Guard Mode

Take a stationary stance to deploy maximum firepower and gain increased structural integrity for a time.