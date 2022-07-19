How to get a poncho for Elliot in Stray

As you make your way through the Slums in Stray, you will obtain a Tracker that needs to be fixed by Elliot. You make your way to the bright red door down the street from the bar, scratch your way inside, and talk to Elliot. Unfortunately, he won’t help you because he is too cold. It’s still confusing as to how he got so cold, but that doesn’t matter. You need to get Elliot a poncho hand-knit by Grandma. Help a poor robot out, would you?

How to get the Electrical Cable

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step to getting the poncho is to get the Electrical Cable that Grandma uses to make all of her ponchos. The Electrical Cable is being sold by the Barterman who resides to the right of where the Guardian can be found. If you talk to him about the Electrical Cables, he will tell you that he wants a bottle of Super Spirit Detergent.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Super Spirit Detergent, make your way to the laundromat. This can be found by going down the stairs in front of the Guardian and taking the path on the right. You will see an advertisement for Super Spirit Detergent on the outside of the building as well as a neon sign.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use the various pieces of metal and AC units to reach the roof of the laundromat. When you reach the roof, you will see two robots throwing paint cans over the gap separating two of the roofs. Interact with the robot throwing the cans and meow at the right time to make them drop a can. This will make paint splatter outside the laundromat. The owner will run out and start cleaning.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go back down to the street and go inside the newly opened laundromat. Once inside, hop up on the table next to the door. You will find the Super Spirit Detergent on the table. Bring the detergent to the Barterman to get the Electrical Cables.

How to get the poncho

Screenshot by Gamepur

Getting the poncho is much easier. Now that you have the Electrical Cables, follow the street with the bar on it to where Grandma’s shop is. Give the Electrical Cables to her. After a few moments, she will hand you a poncho. Take the poncho to Elliot and he will now help you with the Tracker.