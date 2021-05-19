How to get a pool in Roblox Brookhaven

In Roblox Brookhaven, players can roleplay as whatever kind of person they wish to be. They can buy cars and houses, explore the city, and be whoever they like. The game’s success boils down to people’s willingness to take on roles and play that part on any server they visit.

A large part of the game is house ownership, as players can buy a vacant lot, and then purchase a house to go there. They can also get a pool, although this is hidden away behind a couple of different mechanics. In this guide, we will show you how to get a pool in Brookhaven.

The first thing you need to do is simply load into a server and find a vacant lot that you can purchase. After that, select the type of house that you wish to buy and then pay for it. At this point, it is important to note that being able to get a pool is only available to Premium players. You can buy Brookhaven Premium for 250 Robucks in the main app.

Once inside the house, open the doors and go out the back, to the garden. In the group of button in the middle of the screen, players will be able to see a blue star button. Pressing this will bring up the option to activate a pool. Hit the pool button and the pool will appear, replacing part of the garden or potentially even the basement, depending on the type of house you purchased.

And that is it, you now have a pool in your house in Roblox Brookhaven.