How to get a Rainy Lure module in Pokémon Go

The lures in Pokémon Go are pretty useful. You can place them on a Pokéstop and have them attract specific Pokémon. Each of the unique lures in the game draw out different types of Pokémon. For example, the Magnetic Lure draws in Electric, Steel, and Rock-type Pokémon to that location for 30 minutes. If you place one down in special events, these items can last for three hours. For those on the hunt for a Rainy Lure, an item that attracts Bug, Electric, and Water-type Pokémon, there are few ways you can grab it.

A straightforward way to grab this item is to pick it up from the Pokémon Go shop. The other special modules are available for 200 PokéCoins. If you have the coins on your account, purchasing a Rainy Lure module from the store is a good way to secure it in your bag to use when you need it most.

Alternatively, a Rainy Lure module could be a reward for completing a task during the special events. The item is making its debut during the Luminous Legends X event on May 4 at 10 AM in your local area. We imagine the timed research that is also kicking off at this time will feature a Rainy Lure module as a reward to send it out to all of the players for the first time for them to try it.

The Rainy Lure module in Pokémon Go is a good way to capture any Bug, Electric, or Water-type Pokémon you’re hunting, but it can also evolve certain Pokémon. Sliggoo, Goomy’s second evolution, can use it to evolve into Goodra.