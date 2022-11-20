When does Evening happen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

While playing through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the time of day is going to change often as you explore the reason. Although the time of day is an aesthetic touch, it does have a good amount of gameplay value. You want to use it to track down specific Pokémon that have a chance to show up during certain parts of the day, and some Pokémon even evolve during specific times. There’s a special time between night and day that is also important called evening, also known as dusk. Here’s what you need to know about when evening happens in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Evening/Dusk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Evening will occur between day and nighttime when day becomes night. This time of day will happen before the stars come out and the moon hits the sky. Getting the timing for this effect is critical, especially if you’re trying to evolve a Rockruff into its Lycanroc Dusk form. Normally, Lycanroc has two forms, a daytime and midnight form, but its third form is even rarer.

Related: How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dusk will happen shortly after the sun sets in the west, and you will see it fall below the sea. The sky will become a soft purple, and the stars are beginning to emerge. However, it’s not completely dark yet. There’s still a bit of sunlight left in the sky, and this is when you can use dusk to your adventure, evolving your Lycanroc into its Dusk form. It might take some practice to get the timing correct, and we recommend saving your game before attempting to evolve your Rockruff. It is possible you might miss the timing for this evolution.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can quickly confirm the time of day by opening up your map and looking at the icon at the top. There will be an “Evening” symbol, showing that Dusk has arrived.