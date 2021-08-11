How to get a scythe in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

A new weapon type added to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a scythe. This large weapon is ideal for sweeping across the battlefield, doing large amounts of damage to multiple enemies, or focusing your attacks on a single target. You can receive it by having access to The Siege of Paris expansion. This guide details the quickest way to get a scythe in this expansion.

You can find treasure pretty quickly in The Siege of Paris by visiting the city of Paris and visiting the Flood Slums. You’re going to encounter several rat swarms by visiting this location. First, you want to find the flooded building to the southeast of the church.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be a flooded entrance to an underground location, and you’ll have to dive into the water to find it. You’ll spend a reasonable amount of time underwater, so don’t waste too much of it looking around. Your main goal will be at the end of the underwater path.

Once you reach the next area, there will be a treasure on the other side of a wall, with a rat swarm patrolling it. You can access the room by diving under the small wall gap. Unfortunately, there’s no sewer grate to place them into, so you’ll have to rely on your weapons to keep them away when looting the chest. The best strategy we used was pushing them to the other side of the gap, which gave us plenty of time to loot the room.

Inside the chest will be the Scythe of Tribulation. It’s a weapon with a unique skill that sets the blade on fire when you successfully land a Light or Heavy Finisher attack.