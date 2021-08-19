How to get a shiny Galarian Meowth in Pokémon Go

Many new Pokémon are arriving in Pokémon Go during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event. Many of these Pokémon are coming from the Galar region, the featured location of Pokémon: Sword and Shield. A Pokémon that has already been in Pokémon Go for nearly a year by this point is the Galarian form of Meowth. The shiny version for this Pokémon will be available for the event. So how do you get a shiny Galarian Meowth in Pokémon Go?

The best way you’ll be able to encounter a Galarian Meowth will be through 7km eggs and raids. You can receive 7km eggs by trading gifts with any one of your friend list and hopefully adding one to your collection. It will need to be a 7km egg that you receive during the Sword and Shield event happening between August 20 and 31, and you will need to have room for it in your bag. If you don’t when you open a gift, you won’t receive an egg.

When it comes to raids, you can find Galarian Meowth appearing in three-star ones. Three-star raids are a bit more difficult, but if you’re above level 30 and have enough Pokémon to counter this Steel-type Pokémon, you should be able to defeat it no problem. Raids give you the best chance to encounter a shiny Pokémon with a one in 20 chance of it happening.

Following the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event, Galarian Meowth will remain shiny, and you should be able to find it whenever you encounter it in Pokémon Go.