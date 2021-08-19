How to get a shiny Unown U in Pokémon Go

Certain Pokémon are expected to be available in Pokémon Go for a limited time. These Pokémon are on the top of every collector’s list, which typically means they’re a bit of a headache to find. For those on the hunt for a shiny Unown U, the deck is already stacked against you with challenging it can be to find this Pokémon in the mobile game. This guide details the best way to find a shiny Unown U in Pokémon Go.

The Unown U’s shiny version is debuting during Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event. The event will be happening from August 20 to 31, the final event for Pokémon Go’s summer season. We can expect the next season to drop shortly after this event at the start of September. However, before that happens, Unown U will be spawning in one-star raids. This is the only way to capture and encounter this Pokémon.

The only way to do that for those who want to get a shiny version is to defeat it at a one-star raid. Luckily, the odds are a bit more in your favor. Whenever you beat a Pokémon in a raid and capture it at the end, there’s a one in 20 chance that it could be a shiny version. It’s significantly better than finding a Pokémon in the wild, where the chances are somewhere around one in 450.

You will have to use a Raid Pass to access Unown U. Because it’s a one-star raid, most trainers who are above level 20 should be able to handle it on their own without assistance from other players.