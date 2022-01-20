How to get a super wide angle skater shot in Pupperazzi

One of the objectives you’ll come across in Pupperazzi will ask you to take a super wide angle skater shot. It shows up as part of the Buppy Boardwalk list during an overcast, but it’s not as simple as it sounds. Your first instinct might tell you to photograph the puppy on the half-pipe, but that won’t trigger anything. Our guide will help you complete this finicky objective.

You’ll want to find the skate park, which is at the very end of the the boardwalk, situated in front of the Paw’s Law’s store and Froggurt truck. There will be a few dogs skating the bowl next to the half-pipe, avoiding all fancy tricks. Any of these dogs count for the objective.

Once you find them, pull out your camera and switch to the fisheye lens then, snap a picture with the camera zoomed out completely. You can switch camera lenses by pressing the view button on an Xbox controller then, scrolling to the camera tab. If the fisheye lens isn’t selectable, you’ll need to purchase it from a vending machine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Conveniently, there’s a vending machine in front of the skate park, sandwiched between the two buildings without signs. Farming the bonks currency is as simple as leaving levels and coming back. The bonks currency used to buy anything in-game takes the shape of floating dog bones. While their spawn locations do cycle upon each revisit, they’ll never stop respawning entirely.