The Timeworn Crimson Horn in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a tricky material to find. It will drop off a particular monster, but getting it to drop is challenging. You will want to focus on one specific part of the creature’s body while hunting. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get a Timeworn Crimson Horn in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find a Timeworn Crimson Horn

The Timeworn Crimson Horn will drop off of a Daimyo Hermitaur. It’s the first monster you encounter in the Sunbreak expansion, a massive, angry crab that has found a home inside a wyvern skull. It’s the first monster you fight, meaning future encounters with it will need to be optional stuff you do when you’re not attempting to level up in Master Rank quests.

The key to finding a Crimson Horn is breaking the skull on the back of the Hermitaur. The large wyvern skull possesses the material, and the skull is exceptionally thick. Because of how bulky it is, it will be difficult to cut off. You will want to use a Blunt weapon to break this item off and potentially retrieve it from the Daimyo Hermitaur. You have a 90% chance of the Timeworn Crimson Horn dropping when you break this body part.

There’s also a slight chance of receiving the Crimson Horn if you capture the creature. However, the Daimyo Hermitaur only has a 10% chance of awarding you the item through this method, making it a far less viable strategy between the two. Still, it’s a possible method if you can break the skull before it’s ready to be captured.