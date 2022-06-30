Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Daimyo Hermitaur Guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

Respect the Daimyo in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

The Daimyo Hermitaur in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the first creature you fight in this expansion. You will need to defeat it to progress through the story, and you can expect to encounter it reasonably often throughout your time operating from Elgado Outpost. This creature is a formidable opponent and has plenty of materials for you to collect throughout your adventure. This guide will cover the monster’s weaknesses and the materials it drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Daimyo Hermitaur in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

All Daimyo Hermitaur weaknesses

The Daimyo Hermitauri s a defensive creature capable of using its large shell and claws to protect itself during combat. When it enters this defensive state, you will want to use a Sonic Bomb, allowing you to force it out of this stance, allowing you to hit the more critical parts of this monster’s body. Although Slashing weapons work well against it, we highly recommend using a Blunt-based weapon or elemental weapons that do Fire or Thunder damage.

These are all of the Daimyo Hermitaur’s weaknesses.

Body PartsSlashingBluntAmmoFireWaterThunderIceDragon
Head506045301035200
Torso40503015520100
Shell22402520525100
Right Claw25301535520100
Right Leg35403015515100
Left Claw25301535520100
Left Leg35403015515100

All Daimyo Hermitaur material drops

While fighting against the Daimyo Hermitaur, keep your eye out for the materials this creature might leave behind as you attempt to defeat it. You can bring a handful of valuable items back to Elgado Outpost’s smithy, improving your gear and preparing you for the next Master Rank quest you accept.

These are all of the materials the Daimyo Hermitaur will drop.

Material dropsTarget RewardsCapture rewardsBroken part rewardsCarvesDropped materials
Hermitaur Cortext32%45%045%80%
Hermitaur Hardclaw43%22%70% from claws33% 0
Monster Hardbone15%8%10% from shell12% 0
Fine Black Pearl10%15%010%20%
Crab Pearl000080%
Timeworn Crimson Horn010%90% from shell00

During the encounter, you will want to aim for the Daimyo Hermitaur’s claws and shell. These locations can be broken during a battle, yielding more parts, namely the Hermitaur Hardclaw, Monster Hardbone, or the Timeworn Crimson Horn.

