Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Daimyo Hermitaur Guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

The Daimyo Hermitaur in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the first creature you fight in this expansion. You will need to defeat it to progress through the story, and you can expect to encounter it reasonably often throughout your time operating from Elgado Outpost. This creature is a formidable opponent and has plenty of materials for you to collect throughout your adventure. This guide will cover the monster’s weaknesses and the materials it drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Daimyo Hermitaur in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

All Daimyo Hermitaur weaknesses

The Daimyo Hermitauri s a defensive creature capable of using its large shell and claws to protect itself during combat. When it enters this defensive state, you will want to use a Sonic Bomb, allowing you to force it out of this stance, allowing you to hit the more critical parts of this monster’s body. Although Slashing weapons work well against it, we highly recommend using a Blunt-based weapon or elemental weapons that do Fire or Thunder damage.

These are all of the Daimyo Hermitaur’s weaknesses.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 50 60 45 30 10 35 20 0 Torso 40 50 30 15 5 20 10 0 Shell 22 40 25 20 5 25 10 0 Right Claw 25 30 15 35 5 20 10 0 Right Leg 35 40 30 15 5 15 10 0 Left Claw 25 30 15 35 5 20 10 0 Left Leg 35 40 30 15 5 15 10 0

All Daimyo Hermitaur material drops

While fighting against the Daimyo Hermitaur, keep your eye out for the materials this creature might leave behind as you attempt to defeat it. You can bring a handful of valuable items back to Elgado Outpost’s smithy, improving your gear and preparing you for the next Master Rank quest you accept.

These are all of the materials the Daimyo Hermitaur will drop.

Material drops Target Rewards Capture rewards Broken part rewards Carves Dropped materials Hermitaur Cortext 32% 45% 0 45% 80% Hermitaur Hardclaw 43% 22% 70% from claws 33% 0 Monster Hardbone 15% 8% 10% from shell 12% 0 Fine Black Pearl 10% 15% 0 10% 20% Crab Pearl 0 0 0 0 80% Timeworn Crimson Horn 0 10% 90% from shell 0 0

During the encounter, you will want to aim for the Daimyo Hermitaur’s claws and shell. These locations can be broken during a battle, yielding more parts, namely the Hermitaur Hardclaw, Monster Hardbone, or the Timeworn Crimson Horn.