How to get a Toyota Supra in Gran Turismo 7

The Toyota Supra is one of the best, and most sought after, cars in Gran Turismo 7. It’s a powerful, turbocharged FR car. It takes quite a lot of skill to drive thanks to all that power at the rear making it prone to overdrive, but with the right driver it’s a formidable race car. Toyota actually stopped production of the Supra in 2002, but it remained a favorite car among Gran Turismo fans, who will be delighted that the reborn 2019 Supra, the GR Supra RZ, is included in GT7, along with various older models and race versions.

Here’s how to get every Toyota Supra in GT7:

Toyota GR Supra Race Car ’19

Buy it from Brand Central for 350,000 Credits.

Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept ’18

Buy it from Brand Central for 450,000 Credits.

Toyota GR Supra RZ ’19

Buy it from Brand Central for 70,000 Credits.

Toyota GR Supra RZ ’20

Buy it from Brand Central for 73,000 Credits or, during Menu Book 32, win it by placing third or better in the Race of Turbo Supercars at Circuit de Sainte-Croix.

Toyota Supra 3.0GT Turbo A ’88

During Menu Book 32, either buy it from the Used Car dealership for 111,800 Credits, or win it by placing third or better in the Race of Turbo Supercars at Autódromo de Interlagos

Toyota Supra GT500 ‘97

If you pre-ordered the game, this should already be in your Garage. You can also buy it from the Used Car dealership for 900,000 Credits. If it’s not there now, wait for the Used Cars to refresh.

Toyota Supra RZ ’97

During Menu Book 32, either buy it from the Used Car dealership for 191,500 Credits, or win it by placing third or better in the Race of Turbo Supercars at Suzuka Circuit.