How to get a Workbench in Core Keeper

Core Keeper sends players into an underground labyrinth, filled with monsters, loot, and more mining than you can shake a pickaxe with. In order to make use of all of the materials that adventurer’s will gather, workbenches and the like will be necessary for crafting.

There are multiple workbenches that players will craft throughout their time within Core Keeper, upgrading the bench as new and better materials are found. The first workbench that players will need to craft for progress is the Basic Workbench, which costs 8 wood and can be built in the players inventory.

The Basic Workbench, once built and placed, can then be interacted with by pressing ‘E’. This opens additional crafting options through the workbench, which then will be used to craft successive workbenches. The second workbench will require two ores, tin and copper, and this progress pattern will continue throughout the length of the game.

As players will inevitably begin to require more furnaces, chests, and materials, centrally locating the workbenches will help crews optimize workflow. Placing resource chests next to these workbenches can further help ease players with crafting labors, much how a central crafting hub is typically built in titles such as Minecraft or Terraria.