How to get Accent Walls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

Accent Walls are one of the new features in the last free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This allows you to change the wallpaper on one wall in a room instead of having all sides look exactly the same. If you are looking to change the look of your room’s walls, here is how to do it.

To set Accent Walls in your home, you will first need to purchase the Pro Decorating License from the Nook Stop machine in the Resident Services building for 2,500 Nook Miles. After you have purchased it, your villager will learn to make Accent Walls and hang items from the ceiling.

Now that you can make Accent Walls return to your home and go to the room you want to have different wallpapers in. Make sure you have at least one wallpaper in your pocket and press down on the d-pad to enter the room editing mode. Switch to the wall by pressing + and hover over the wall you want to decorate. Press X to bring up your pocket and select the wallpaper. Below Place on Wall, you will need to choose Set Accent Wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That wall will now have a different wallpaper over it than the others. To remove it, you will need to repeat the process and replace it with another wallpaper.