How to get Ad Infinitum in Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 has many different tiers of armor and weapons, but the best and most sought-after of these are Legendary items. The backpiece known as Ad Infinitum is a Legendary item and as such it requires quite a bit of work to obtain. This guide will show you what resources and collections are needed to obtain the Ad Infinitum.

Resources

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unbound

Solution : Unbound: Ad Infinitum III: Unbound.

: Unbound: Ad Infinitum III: Unbound. Pristine Mist Essence 5 : 50 Essence of Luck; Cube of Stabilized Dark Energy 5; Thermocatalytic Reagent 50.

: 50 Essence of Luck; Cube of Stabilized Dark Energy 5; Thermocatalytic Reagent 50. Unbound Wings: Glob of Ectoplasm 25; Shard of Crystalized Mists Essence 5; Vision Crystal; Spirit of the Upper Bound.

Glob of Ectoplasm 25; Shard of Crystalized Mists Essence 5; Vision Crystal; Spirit of the Upper Bound. Third Order Mist Frame: Spiritwood Plank 5; Deldrimor Steel Ingot 5; Elonian Leather Square 5; 5 Bolt of Damask.

Gift of Fortune

Glob of Ectoplasm 250

Mystic Clover 77

Gift of Magic: 250 Vials of Powerful Blood; 250 Powerful Venom Sacs; 250 Elaborate Totems; 250 Piles of Crystalline Dust.

250 Vials of Powerful Blood; 250 Powerful Venom Sacs; 250 Elaborate Totems; 250 Piles of Crystalline Dust. Gift of Might: 250 Vicious Fangs; 250 Armored Scales; 250 Vicious Claws; 250 Ancient Bones.

Gift of Infinity

Obtained by completing all 13 tier 4 components, found under the Achievements tab by pressing H. You must complete all previous tiers to obtain the Gift of Infinity.

Gift of Ascension:

Purchased for 500 Fractal Relics and 25 silver and 20 copper from BUY-4373 in the Fractals of the Mists. Or by completing the Pact Reformer Achievement.

Collections

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll also need to complete the collections for the Precursor Unbound. You’ll need to run various Fractal levels with their challenges to collect all the necessary items for the legendary back item. These items are found under the Ad Infinitum Achievement in the Achievement panel when pressing the H key and searching for Ad Infinitum. You’ll also need to speak to Kelvei in the Fractals of the Mists to unlock the next tiers and receive instructions. Some of these items require you to complete World Bosses such as Svanir Shaman Chief located in the Wayfarer Foothills.

Also, it’s important to note that items such as the Deldrimor Steel Ingot, Spiritwood Plank, Elonian Leather Square, and Bolt of Damask are limited to one per day, which means that you’ll either need to purchase them from the Trading Post for various prices of gold. You can also obtain these once a month from a Chest of Ascended Crafting Materials, or different Fractal Chests.