How to get all achievements in Rescue Party: Live!
Get those achievements.
If you’re a fan of games like Overcooked! you probably decided to pick up Rescue Party: Live! Functioning much like other party games, players must work together to save people from horrible disasters, such as burning buildings, collapsed rubble, and toxic gas. Naturally, there’s a few achievements to show mastery over the game, so here’s how to get all achievements in Rescue Party: Live!
There are achievements for both story mode and online mode, so you’ll have to head online if you want to get them all. Here’s a list of the achievements:
- Medal of Honor: Get 500 rewards in games
- Give Me A Hand: Invite a friend and finish one game
- Gloable Operation: Finish one auto-matched game
- Dawn of Victory: Unlock all 30 story mode levels
- Panda Express: Rescue all pandas in every story mode level
- Team Assemble: Unlock all nine characters
- Safety First: Use four characters with a helmet equipped to finish one game
- My Turn: Finish a game with each character at least once
- Professional Team!: Win 10 games with zero Player Misses
- Life Matters: Win 10 games with zero failed Rescues
- Resource Manager: Win 10 games with zero resources despawned
- Working Carefully: Get three stars in any forest region with zero Player Misses
- The Song of Water and Fire: Get three stars in any ocean region with zero failed Rescues
- Damage Control: Get three stars in any tunnel region with zero resources despawned
- Rush Hour: Get three stars and evacuate one NPC during the final three seconds of the game
- Here Comes the Light: Get three stars in the Rescue Camp region while keeping all lights on
- ASAP: Get three stars and win one evacuation operation within 150 seconds
- Love and Peace: Get three stars in every story stage