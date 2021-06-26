How to get all artifacts in Legend of Mana

There are 25 artifacts you need to acquire in Legend of Mana, 26 if you count the first one you place when you begin the game. These artifacts make up the world you explore, spawn the enemies you fight, and have unique levels of Mana attached to them. If you place them in the correct order alongside each other, you can unlock all of the events.

These are all of the artifacts you can acquire in Legend of Mana, and how to get them.

Ancient Tablet: You can earn this by completing the quest The Flame of Hope for Nun, whom you can find in Gato Grottoes.

Bottled Spirit: You can earn this artifact by completing the quest Teatime of Danger for Duelle. You can find them in Mindas Ruins.

Broken Doll: There are two ways to earn this quest. You can complete Niccolo’s Business Unusual 2, or Catchin’ Lilipeas. The Niccolo’s Business Unusual 2 quest unlocks after you’ve completed the first one, and Catchin’ Lilipeas is available through Sotherbee. You can find them in the White Forest.

Brooch of Love: You can earn this one by completing Heaven’s Gate mission, and speaking with Matilda at the end of it.

Colorblocks: When you start the game, there is a Sproutling walking around the front of your home. Speak to them, and they will give you the Colorblocks artifact at the end of the conversation.

Dragon Bone: You need to complete The Guardian of Winds quest to earn this artifact.

Firefly Lamp: You can earn this by completing The Gorgon Eye, The Lost Princess, or the Buried Treasure quest. The Lost Princess can happen much sooner than the other two quests, by speaking with Elazul in the tavern in Domina.

Flame: You can receive this artifact by completing Niccolo’s Business Unusual quest. You need to visit Niccolo in Domina’s Marketplace to start this quest.

Frozen Heart: You can earn this artifact by completing The Looking-Glass Tower, The Quiet Sea, or The Luck Clover quests. The Looking-Glass Tower is likely the earlier quest to unlock and complete.

Golden Seed: The only way to obtain this artifact is to harvest at least 60 produce items. After you’ve done that, visit Trent in the backyard of your home. He’ll give you the Golden Seed as a reward.

Green Cane: The only way to receive this artifact is to complete The Ghost of Nemesis quest. You can start it by speaking with Larc, who you can find in the Underworld. You will need the Dragonbone artifact to access The Bone Fortress.

Jade Egg: You can receive the Jade Egg by speaking with Rachel in Domina’s tavern upon receiving The Lost Princess quest. You need the Jade Egg to complete the quest.

Jumi’s Staff: You receive this artifact by completing the Teardrop Crystal quest. You need to speak with the inspector at the church in Domina to begin the journey.

Medallion: You can receive this quest by completing The Quiet Sea, Niccolo’s Business Unusual, Niccolo’s Business Unusual 2, or The Gorgon Eye. Of the four choices, Niccolo’s Business Unusual can be done the earliest.

Moon’s Mirror: You can receive this artifact by completing the Mine Your Own Business quest by speaking to Pokiehl. You need to have the Bottled Spirit artifact.

Pirate’s Hook: You can earn this artifact by completing the Drowned Dreams or The Looking-Glass Tower quests.

Rusted Anchor: You can receive this artifact by completing Can’t Look Back, Summer Lovin’, or Teatime of Danger quests. The easiest way to do this is to complete Can’t Look Back by talking to Mephianse in Fieg Snowfields after obtaining the Frozen Heart artifact.

Sand Rose: The Sand Rose is available after completing the Huntin’ Du’Cate or Faeries’ Light quests. The only way to obtain the Sand Rose artifact in Huntin’ Du’Cates is if you provide 500 Lucre for the prize money. If you do not, you’ll have to rely on the Faerie’s Light quest.

Skull Lantern: The only way to obtain this artifact is to complete The Fallen Emperor by interacting with the Macabre Tombstone while visiting the Underworld.

Stone Eye: You can receive The Stone Eye by completing The Flame of Hope quest. You’ll need to speak with the Nun in Gato Grottoes to start it.

Sword of Mana: The only way to receive this artifact is to complete The Cage of Dreams quest. You talk to the Li’l Cactus in your home. You need to finished the Full Mana Tree before starting it.

Tome of Magic: You can receive this artifact by completing The Infernal Doll or The Guardian of Winds. The Infernal Doll begins when you visit the Junkyard. The Guardian of Winds occurs when you visit Norn Peaks after visiting the Underworld, but you need to have Larc in your party.

Torch of Coral: You can receive this artifact by finishing Reach for the Stars or The Dragon Princess quest.

Trembling Spoon: The only way to unlock this artifact is by finishing the Faeries’ Light quest. You can start it by visiting Monique in her shop in Lumina. You need to sell all of her lamps to the Dudbears to succeed.

Wheel: The only way to receive this artifact is to complete the Niccolo’s Business Unusual quest by speaking with Niccolo in Domina’s marketplace.

All of the artifacts are critical to playing Legend of Mana. Each of them need to be placed down to unlock new locations, and placing them in the correct location on your map allows you to access certain events.