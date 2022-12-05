Need for Speed Unbound features a large quantity of different collectibles that can be found throughout the map. The open-world game offers a number of ways to make cash and customize those rides, and finding collectibles are one way to do just that. So, how can you find collectibles in Need for Speed Unbound? Let’s take a look at the map that shows off all the collectibles that can be found in Lakeshore City.

How to get all collectibles in Need for Speed Unbound

There are an immense amount of collectibles that can be found across Lakeshore City. These collectibles include paint collectibles that unlock new decals, billboards that need be destroyed by airbourne means, as well as bear collectibles that yield cash prizes for each one found and destroyed. Some can be successfully collected just by driving right through it. Others, like paint collectibles, must be collected by heading towards on and pressing X/Square.

One Reddit user, u/FalkHogan, was able to complete Need for Speed Unbound shortly after its release and unlocked the entire collectible map. Here’s a look at the map:

Image via Reddit

Be mindful that the green icons are all the different kinds of collectibles that can be found in Need for Speed Unbound.

Many of the collectibles can be found in the center of Lakeshore City. However, there are ones across the map. Make sure to venture throughout the city and the outskirts to find every single one.