If you have a car in the real world, we don’t have to state how important it is to tune that vehicle up every now and then. In Need for Speed Unbound, fixing up that clunker is very important. Otherwise, you might lose out on some hard-earned cash in the process. So, how can you repair your ride while driving out in Lakeshore City? Here’s what you need to do.

How to repair a car in Need for Speed Unbound

While on the road, you will need to find a gas station in order to repair a vehicle in Need for Speed Unbound. On the map, gas stations can be found via the icon that has a gas pump in it. Just drive through the station, and the car will be repaired.

Now, keep in mind that there is a grace period when using the gas station. You won’t be able to spam heals in Need for Speed, as there is usually about a five minute period that one has to wait before healing again.

Believe us, car repairs while driving in Need for Speed Unbound is no joke. In fact, it will be vital on some occasions, particularly when dealing with the police. If you have Heat in Unbound, the police will be more inclined to apprehend you off the road. If you have a Heat score of three, four, or five, the cops will be much more aggressive and attempt to run you off the road via a collision.

This is important to know because if your car takes too much damage, you’ll either be slowed or taken out altogether. It’s important to look for a station should you take hits or crash one too many times.