How to get all helicopters in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

To get a helicopter in GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition, you just have to find one and get in it. You can even store them inside the larger garages at some Safe Houses, but parking them is not easy, and they do tend to get damaged on the way in and out. Anyway, if you want to fly a helicopter over the streets and rooftops of Vice City, then check the locations below. Note that some of these helicopters are only unlocked after certain conditions are met. And even after they’re unlocked, they don’t appear at these locations 100% of the time.

Where to find a Sparrow

After you complete the Rub Out mission, there’ll be one on the roof of an apartment building just south of the Ocean Beach Pay ‘n’ Spray. To reach it, get the PCJ 9000 under the white building on ‘stilts’, then use the building’s stairs as a ramp (this is a Unique Jump).

After you complete the Rub Out mission, there’ll be one on the grassy communal area of the apartment complex east of the Links View Apartment, and south east of the Vice Point Pay ‘n’ Spray.

After you complete the Rub Out mission, there’ll be one on a rooftop in Little Haiti. To reach it, use the ramp in the alleyway off the northernmost road in Little Haiti.

After you complete the G-Spotlight mission, there’ll be one on the terrace of the building east of the Downtown Police Station. Access it via the outside stairs on the east side.

Where to find a Sea Sparrow

In the grounds of Tommy’s Mansion, after you’ve collected 80 hidden packages.

Where to find a Maverick

On the roof of the Hyman Condo, after you’ve bought the Hyman Condo.

After you complete the Rub Out mission, there’ll be one on the roof of Tommy’s Mansion on Starfish Island.

Where to find a VCN Maverick

On the roof of the Vice City News building in Downtown (access the roof by walking through the front door of the building), which is on the road leading to Prawn Island.

Where to find a Police Maverick

On the roof of the Downtown Police Station, which you can access via a set of outside stairs on the east side of the building.

Where to find a Hunter