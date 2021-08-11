How to get all KSI Roblox items

To celebrate popular content creator KSI’s new album, Roblox is hosting a Launch Party experience. The event brings several new KSI based gears to the game, along with two free redeemable accessories.

As part of the Launch Party event, KSI will play four songs from his new All Over The Place album in a virtual performance on Roblox. A beatboxing ring dance floor will be set up in the game where players can enjoy the music with their friends.

As part of the celebration, players will also get two free accessories in Roblox. Golden Headphones – KSI and AOTP Hat – KSI are both categorised as hat accessories that players will be able to claim. To get the items, simply log in to Roblox with your account and click on the aforementioned links, followed by clicking on Get.

Apart from the free accessories, there are also KSI based gears that players can purchase using Robux. Here are all the gears:

KSI bundle

Knockout Boxer Bottom

Wake Up Call Emote

Show Dem Wrists Emote

Boxing Punch Emote

KSI Head

Champion Boxer Bottom

Champion Boxer Top

Knockout Boxer Top

Lime Boxing Shorts

Championship Belt

Black Bandana with Dreads

London Back Flag

Neon Gamer Backpack

Neon Gamer Race Car Helmet

Royal Guard Hat

Royal Cape

Royal Scepter

Neon Gamer Glasses

KSI Torso

KSI Right Leg

KSI Right Arm

KSI Left Leg

KSI Left Arm

The virtual concert will kick off on August 13 at 4 pm PDT. The concert will refresh every hour until August 15, 11 pm PDT, so you can log in anytime during the time period to be a part of the concert.