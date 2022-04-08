How to get all Minikits in Boarding Party in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get all the Minikits in Boarding Party, which is the first level of Episode IV – A New Hope in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to replay the level in Free Play, and make sure you have a Jedi or Dark Side character (e.g. Old Ben Kenobi) and a Scoundrel character (e.g. Han Solo) available.

At first though, you’ll need a Hero character (e.g. Leia Episode IV). Begin the level as normal then, after Darth Vader gets his lightsaber stuck in a door, go through the door on the right. Grapple up through the square hole in the ceiling. Run along the corridor with the moving energy beams and defeat the first winged creature (this is required to unlock one of the Minikits).

Drop down the hole to the left. The section of floor with five Studs on it will collapse if you step on it, so jump around the corners of it to continue east without dropping through the floor. Use the console to open the door, then defeat the second winged creature.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Drop through the hole at the end of the corridor, and pull the lever next to the electrified floor to open the door. Go through, and you’ll see Darth Vader for a second time. Switch to a Jedi or Dark Side character, and use the Force to move the lever over the door to the left. Go through, drop through the hole, follow the corridor, avoiding the electric beams, and jumping and swinging across the electrified floors. The first Minikit is at the end of the corridor.

Related: How to unlock Darth Maul’s Scimitar (Micro) in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the corridor and defeat the third winged creature, then go through the door and switch to a Hero character in order to grapple up through the hole. Don’t follow the markers up the slope. Instead, go through the door on the left, defeat the Stormtroopers, and use your Jedi Mind Trick (hold Triangle/Y/X) to distract each of the three Rebel soldiers. This will make the disco ball fall off the ceiling and break, and you can use the debris to build the second Minikit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, either go all the way back to where you saw Vader for the second time, or switch to your other character, who’s probably still on the other end of that electric corridor. Either way, you’re going to need to switch to a Scoundrel character at the area where two Stormtroopers blow themselves up and start a fire. Use your Scoundrel ability by holding the aim button and looking up at the machinery on the ceiling. This will open a trapdoor in the ceiling, so switch to your Hero character and grapple up through the trapdoor. Follow the corridor to find the fourth winged creature, and defeat it to get the third Minikit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go east back along the corridor, then turn right, and right again, through a door. Use a Hero character’s grapple to pull open the trapdoor, and drop through. Solve this room as described here, then go south through the hole in the door. Mount the battery and ride it onto one of the four buttons on the ground. Then switch to a Jedi or Dark Side character, go into the west corridor, and use the Force to pull the drinks machine off the wall. Take it back through the hole in the door and drop it on one of the buttons. Now stand on the remaining two buttons with your characters, and the door will open, allowing you to get the fourth Minikit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Proceed through the level, switching to a Droid character to get through to the escape pods. When you reach the marker at the end of the corridor, open the door opposite the marker, smash the junk, then use the debris to build the fifth and final Minikit, and unlock the Tantive IV Escape Pod (Micro).