How to complete Sometimes I Amaze Myself Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Sometimes I Amaze Myself Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to defeat an enemy with an explosive canister during the Boarding Party level in Episode IV – A New Hope. The best place to do this is just after you’ve opened the airlock (possibly completing the Vacuumed Up! Challenge in the process).

Screenshot by Gamepur

The four Stormtroopers in the next room aren’t standing close enough to any explosive canisters, so just shoot them from the cover of the doorway. Once they’re out of the way, build the hologram projector to receive a message from Admiral Ackbar. Pull the hologram projector to the centre of the “Y” on the floor, then push it to the end of the left fork of the “Y”. Use the hologram projector to bounce up to the upper ledge, and pull the lever.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Drop down and drag the hologram projector back to the center. Squads of Stormtroopers will now burst into the room, and some of these ones will stand close enough to the explosive canister in this room for you to get the Sometimes I Amaze Myself Challenge. The explosive canister is mounted on the wall to one side of the doorway you entered through. Shoot it when a Stormtrooper is close to it, and you’ll complete the Sometimes I Amaze Myself Challenge.